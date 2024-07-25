Nestle India Q1 Results: E-Commerce Sees Accelerated Growth
The company is facing unprecedented headwinds in coffee and cocoa prices.
Nestle India Ltd.'s net profit rose in the first quarter of financial year 2025 but missed analysts' estimates.
Net profit of the maker of Maggi instant noodles and KitKat chocolates rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 747 crore in the three months ended June, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 833-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Nestle India Q1 FY25 Earnings Highlights (YoY)
Revenue jumped 3.3% to Rs 4,814 crore, as compared with the Rs 5,135-crore forecast.
Operating profit rose 5.6% to Rs 1,115 crore, against the projected Rs 1,239 crore.
Margin came in at 23.2% versus 22.7%. Analysts had pegged the metric at 24.1%.
Business Segment performance
Nestle saw substantial growth across various business segments. E-commerce experienced accelerated growth, particularly in quick commerce, driven by popular brands like Kitkat, Nescafe, Maggi, Masala-ae-Magic, Milkmaid, and ready-to-drink products, with new user acquisition and targeted digital communication playing key roles.
Organised trade saw double-digit retail growth, led by value-added noodles, beverages, and overall premiumisation.
The out-of-home segment maintained strong growth momentum through portfolio transformation, innovations, penetration, and premiumisation.
Additionally, Nestle expanded its export footprint with new brands in the USA, Canada, the Middle East, and North Africa, notably achieving the first-ever export of breakfast cereals such as Koko Krunch and Nestle Gold Oats and Corn Flakes.
Product Performance
Nestle's diverse product segments continued to show stable performance. The prepared dishes and cooking aids segment-maintained momentum through strong consumer engagements, media campaigns, innovations, and enhanced 'rurban' (rural-urban) penetration.
The milk products and nutrition category saw growth driven by Milkmaid and toddler products. In confectionery, Munch made regional inroads, and Kitkat initiated category-first campaigns on OTT platforms, with Munch also entering a movie partnership.
The beverages segment performed robustly, with Nescafe Sunrise gaining traction in South India, further solidifying the brand's market leadership and household penetration.
The petcare business, particularly Felix wet cat food, received positive feedback from trade and cat owners, with a strong focus on e-commerce and quick commerce helping to reach more pet families.
Managing Director Suresh Narayanan emphasised the strong role of mix and volume, which accounted for one-fourth of Nestle's growth. He said five of the company's top 12 brands experienced double-digit growth, showcasing the strength of the portfolio.
E-commerce has become a significant channel, contributing 7.5% to the domestic sales and growing at double digits. To bolster the distribution network, Nestle added over 800 new touchpoints, enhancing the market reach, according to the chairperson. However, Narayanan pointed out significant challenges, particularly with commodity prices.
The company is facing unprecedented headwinds in coffee and cocoa prices, while cereals and grains are undergoing structural cost increases, driven by the minimum support price. These factors have exerted pressure on the margin, necessitating strategic measures to navigate the current market landscape, according to Nestle.
Shares of Nestle were trading 2.73% lower at Rs 2,472 apiece on the NSE after the results were announced, compared with a 0.24% decline in the benchmark Nifty at 11:59 a.m.