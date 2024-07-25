Nestle India Q1 Results: E-Commerce Sees Accelerated Growth

Nestle saw substantial growth across various business segments. E-commerce experienced accelerated growth, particularly in quick commerce, driven by popular brands like Kitkat, Nescafe, Maggi, Masala-ae-Magic, Milkmaid, and ready-to-drink products, with new user acquisition and targeted digital communication playing key roles.

Organised trade saw double-digit retail growth, led by value-added noodles, beverages, and overall premiumisation.

The out-of-home segment maintained strong growth momentum through portfolio transformation, innovations, penetration, and premiumisation.

Additionally, Nestle expanded its export footprint with new brands in the USA, Canada, the Middle East, and North Africa, notably achieving the first-ever export of breakfast cereals such as Koko Krunch and Nestle Gold Oats and Corn Flakes.