Adani Ports, Marico, Voltas, SBI Cards, HUDCO, Maruti Suzuki Among 139 Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today
The major companies scheduled to announce their Q2 results on Tuesday are Adani Enterprises, Canara Bank, Cipla and more.
The announcement of quarterly results in the ongoing earnings season is being closely tracked by investors. With 139 companies scheduled to release their earnings reports for the September quarter of the current fiscal, it's going to be a busy day for investors on Oct. 29.
On Tuesday, investors will keep a watch on the announcement of results by some major companies such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Cipla Ltd.
Here's a recap of June quarter earnings reports of some of the top companies set to release Q2 results on Oct. 29. Also, find below the full list of the 139 firms, which are expected to announce their quarterly results on Tuesday.
Maruti Suzuki India Quarterly Results
Automotive major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s profit-after-tax stood at Rs 3,759.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2024, up more than 47% compared to Rs 2,542.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal. Revenue increased more than 9% to Rs 36,840 crore against Rs 33,582 crore in the June quarter of FY 2024.
Adani Enterprises Quarterly Results
Adani Enterprises Ltd's net profit rose more than two-and-a-half times in the first quarter of financial year 2025. The Adani Group’s flagship company led by billionaire Gautam Adani reported a 161.8% jump in net profit for the three-month period ended June at Rs 1,772.3 crore
Adani Enterprises Q1 FY25 Highlights
Revenue from operations rose 12.5% to Rs 25,472.4 crore versus Rs 22,644.5 crore a year ago.
Operating profit or Ebitda for the period rose 46.8% to Rs 3,678.1 crore versus Rs 2,753.3 crore a year ago.
Ebitda margin expanded 14.8% versus 12.2% a year ago.
Net profit rose 161.8% to Rs 1,772.3 crore vs Rs 676.9 crore a year ago.
Adani Ports Quarterly Results
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, topping street expectations.
Net profit of the company was up 47% year-on-year to Rs 3,107 crore in the April–June period, compared to Rs 2,119 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing. That compared with Rs 2,292.54 crore that analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected.
Cipla Quarterly Results
Cipla Ltd.'s net profit increased 18% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The pharma company's net profit rose to Rs 1,176.29 crore in the quarter ended June, as against Rs 996.58 crore over the same period last year, according to its exchange filing. The revenue from operations of the company for the June quarter of the ongoing fiscal also grew more than 5% YoY to Rs 6,624.86 crore from Rs 6,269.38 crore in the year-ago period.
Cipla Q1 FY25 Highlights
Revenue up 5% YoY to Rs 6,624.86 crore versus Rs 6,269.38 crore.
Ebitda up 13.8% to Rs 1,716 crore versus Rs 1,508 crore.
Net profit up 18% to Rs 1,176.29 crore versus Rs 996.58 crore.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On Oct. 29
The companies scheduled to announce their Q2 results on Tuesday are: 7NR Retail Ltd., Aarnav Fashions Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd., Ad-Manum Finance Ltd., Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd., Ami Organics Ltd., APAR Industries Ltd., APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., APM Industries Ltd., ASAHI India Glass Ltd., Asit C.Mehta Financial Services Ltd., ASK Automotive Ltd., Allcargo Terminals Ltd., Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd. and AYM Syntex Ltd.
Additionally, the companies releasing Q2 results include BCL Industries Ltd., Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd., Bharat Parenterals Ltd., Canara Bank, Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd., CFF Fluid Control Ltd., Capri Global Capital Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Container Corporation of India Ltd., Cosmic CRF Ltd., Captain Technocast Ltd., Damodar Industries Ltd., Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd., Dr.Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd., Ecoplast Ltd., ECS Biztech Ltd., Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., eMudhra Ltd., Engineers India Ltd., Five-Star Business Finance Ltd., Flora Textiles Ltd., Force Motors Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Garware Marine Industries Ltd., Goenka Business & Finance Ltd., Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd., Gala Global Products Ltd., GHCL Ltd., GHCL Textiles Ltd., Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Greenlam Industries Ltd. and Gujarat Cotex Ltd.
Other firms declaring September quarter results on Tuesday include Harshdeep Hortico Ltd., Hindustan Construction Co.Ltd., Honeywell Automation India Ltd., HT Media Ltd., Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd., IIRM Holdings India Ltd., Inditrade Capital Ltd., JASCH Industries Ltd., Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd., Kaka Industries Ltd., Kaynes Technology India Ltd., KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd., Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Kisan Mouldings Ltd., KMG Milk Food Ltd., Likhami Consulting Ltd., Linc Ltd., LKP Securities Ltd., Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd., Makers Laboratories Ltd., Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd., Vedant Fashions Ltd., Marico Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.,Meera Industries Ltd., Mirza International Ltd., Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd., Morarjee Textiles Ltd., Motisons Jewellers Ltd., MPS Ltd., MTAR Technologies Ltd., Muthoot Capital Services Ltd., Naperol Investments Ltd., National Plastic Technologies Ltd., National Peroxide Ltd., Paragon Finance Ltd., Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd., Paushak Ltd., PCBL Ltd., PDS Ltd.,Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd., Hitachi Energy India Ltd., Pradeep Metals Ltd., Prestige Estates Projects Ltd., Raconteur Global Resources Ltd., Radhe Developers (India) Ltd., Redington Ltd., Rishi Techtex Ltd.,Rashi Peripherals Ltd., R.S Software India Ltd. and SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
Selan Exploration Technology Ltd., Sheela Foam Ltd., Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd., Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd., Share India Securities Ltd., Sharp India Ltd., Shetron Ltd., Sika Interplant Systems Ltd., Silver Touch Technologies Ltd., Somany Ceramics Ltd.,Shriram Asset Management Co.Ltd., Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd., Suven Life Sciences Ltd., Swadeshi Industries Leasing Co.Ltd., Symphony Ltd., Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (INDIA) Ltd., TD Power Systems Ltd., TGV Sraac Ltd., Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd., Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., Transindia Real Estate Ltd., Updater Services Ltd., UFO Moviez India Ltd., Vakrangee Ltd., Vascon Engineers Ltd., Venus Remedies Ltd., V-Guard Industries Ltd., Visco Trade Associates Ltd., V-Mart Retail Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Websol Energy System Ltd., Welspun Enterprises Ltd., Zeal Aqua Ltd., NIVI Trading Ltd., and Welcast Steels Ltd. will also declare their earnings for July-September period.