Adani Ports, Marico, Voltas, SBI Cards, HUDCO, Maruti Suzuki Among 139 Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today

The announcement of quarterly results in the ongoing earnings season is being closely tracked by investors. With 139 companies scheduled to release their earnings reports for the September quarter of the current fiscal, it's going to be a busy day for investors on Oct. 29.

On Tuesday, investors will keep a watch on the announcement of results by some major companies such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Cipla Ltd.

Here's a recap of June quarter earnings reports of some of the top companies set to release Q2 results on Oct. 29. Also, find below the full list of the 139 firms, which are expected to announce their quarterly results on Tuesday.