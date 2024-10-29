Q2 Results Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki Profit Misses Estimate; Adani Ports Revenue Rises
Star Health, Prestige Estates, Voltas and Godrej Agrovet are among other companies reporting second quarter results today.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Q2 Results Live: Edelweiss Financial Earnings Decline
Edelweiss Financial Q2 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Total income down 44% at Rs 150 crore versus Rs 267 crore
Net profit down 82% at Rs 29 crore versus Rs 158 crore
Q2 Results Live: V-Guard Industries Profit Up
V-Guard Industries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14% at Rs 1,294 crore versus Rs 1,134 crore
Net profit up 7.5% at Rs 63.4 crore versus Rs 59 crore
Ebitda up 19% at Rs 110 crore versus Rs 92.5 crore
Margin at 8.5% versus 8.1%
Q2 Results Live: Steel Strips Wheels Revenue Surge
Steel Strips Wheels Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.4% at Rs 1,095 crore versus Rs 1,134 crore
Net profit down 11.9% at Rs 46.1 crore versus Rs 52.3 crore
Ebitda down 4.2% at Rs 119 crore versus Rs 124 crore
Margin flat at 10.9%
Q2 Results Live: Blue Jet Healthcare Revenue Surge
Blue Jet Healthcare Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15% at Rs 208 crore versus Rs 181 crore
Ebitda up 11% at Rs 70 crore versus Rs 63 crore
Margin at 33.4% vs 34.6%
Net profit up 22% at Rs 58 crore versus Rs 48 crore
Q2 Results Live: Maruti Suzuki Hit With Tax Bill
Maruti Suzuki has invested surplus funds in debt mutual funds and acknowledged the impact of the removal of indexation benefits on these investments in Q2. It also made provisions for the increased implied tax on debt mutual funds during the same quarter. As a result of the changes in debt mutual fund taxation, the deferred tax expense rose by Rs 837.6 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Deferred Tax Expenses Dents Maruti Suzuki Profit
Net profit impacted by significantly higher total tax expense of Rs 2,031 crore, compared to Rs 1,082 crore in the year-ago period.
Q2 Results Live: Maruti Suzuki Stock Tumbles
Maruti Suzuki share price tumbled after the second quarter results.
Q2 Results Live: Maruti Suzuki Profit Miss Estimate
Maruti Suzuki Q2 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 0.4% at Rs 37,203 crore versus Rs 37,062 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 37,229 crore)
Net profit down 17% at Rs 3,069 crore versus Rs 3,717 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,710 crore)
Ebitda down 7.7% at Rs 4,417 crore versus Rs 4,784 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,712 crore)
Margin at 11.9% versus 12.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.7%)
Q2 Results Live: Kirloskar Brothers Profit Nearly Doubles
Kirloskar Brothers Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13% at Rs 1,036 crore versus Rs 913 crore.
Net profit up 90% at Rs 97 crore versus Rs 48 crore.
Ebitda up 50% at Rs 142 crore versus Rs 95 crore.
Margin at 13.7% versus 10.4%.
Q2 Results Live: Adani Ports Financial highlights
Operating revenue grew by 13% YoY to Rs 14,627 crore. Ports revenue increased by 11% to Rs 12,824 crore, logistics revenue increased by 17% to Rs 1,159 crore.
Ebitda (excluding forex) increased 21% to Rs 9,217 crore.
Net debt to TTM Ebitda at 2x (vs 2.3x in FY24).
CRISIL assigned “AAA” rating to APSEZ. India Ratings upgraded APSEZ’s long-term issuer rating to “AAA”.
APSEZ’s long term debt is now ranked “AAA” by four domestic rating agencies, including ICRA and CARE.
Source: Press release
Q2 Results Live: Adani Ports Operational Highlights
APSEZ clocked 220 million metric ton of cargo volume (up 9% YoY) in first half. The growth was primarily driven by Containers (up 19% YoY)
Mundra Port achieved a significant milestone by crossing 100 MMT mark in 181 days (101.1 MMT in H1) .
Vizhinjam port docked the largest cargo ship ever to arrive in South Asia (MSC Claude Girardet).
Handled 0.31 million TEUs rail volume (up 11% YoY) and 10.7 MMT GPWIS volume (up 20% YoY).
Container volume handled at MMLPs increased by 21% YoY to 215,958 TEUs.
Source: Press release
Q2 Results Live: Adani Ports Revenue Up
Adani Ports Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 7,067 crore versus Rs 6,646 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,267 crore)
Net profit up 37% at Rs 2,412 crore versus Rs 1,761 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,601 crore)
Ebitda up 12.6% at Rs 4,369 crore versus Rs 3,880 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,372 crore)
Margin at 61.8% versus 58.4%. (Bloomberg estimate: 60.2%)
Q2 Results Live: Canara Bank Profit Jumps
Canara Bank Q2 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit up 11% at Rs 4,015 crore versus Rs 3,606 crore.
Net interest income up 5% at Rs 9,315 crore versus Rs 8,903 crore.
Gross NPA at 3.73% versus 4.14% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.99% versus 1.24% (QoQ)
Q2 Results Live: Symphony Net Profit Jumps 60%
Symphony Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.5% at Rs 315 crore versus Rs 275 crore.
Net profit up 60% at Rs 56 crore verus Rs 35 crore.
Ebitda up 56.1% at Rs 64 crore versus Rs 41 crore.
Margin at 20.3% versus 14.9%.
Q2 Results Live: Adani Ports Earnings Projection
Adani Ports and SEZ is projected to report a revenue of Rs 7,267 crore in the second quarter, while profit may come in at Rs 2,601 crore. Ebitda is expected to be Rs 4,372 crore and a margin of 60.2%
Q2 Results Live: Adani Enterprises Estimates
The flagship of the Adani Group, Adani Enterprises is expected to announce a profit of Rs 2,099 crore for the quarter, with revenue estimated at Rs 26,345 crore. Analysts expect an Ebitda of Rs 21,757 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 25.9%.
Q2 Results Live: Maruti Suzuki Estimates
Maruti Suzuki is likely to report a standalone revenue of Rs 37,229 crore, according to Bloomberg estimate. It may post an Ebitda of Rs 4,712 crore, and an Ebitda margin of 12.7%, resulting in a net profit of Rs 3,710 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Greenlam Industries Profit Declines
Greenlam Industries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit down 12.8% at Rs 34 crore versus Rs 39 crore
Revenue up 12.7% at Rs 681 crore versus Rs 604 crore
Ebitda up 7.2% at Rs 81.3 crore versus Rs 75.8 crore
Margin at 11.9% versus 12.5%
Q2 Results Live: Top Companies To Announce Results Today
The companies which will be announcing their second quarter results today include:
Cipla Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Canara Bank, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., Housing and Urban Development Corp., Marico Ltd., Five Star Business, Redington Ltd., GSK Pharma, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co., Honeywell Automation India Ltd., Apar Industries Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., Prestige Estates Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., and Suven Life Sciences Ltd., among others.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.