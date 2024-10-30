Tata Power, L&T, Dabur India, Biocon Among 77 Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today
Aeroflex Industries, 3I Infotech, AIA Engineering, KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration, and New India Assurance Company are among other firms that will declare quarterly results today.
Tata Power, Dabur India, Larsen & Toubro, Biocon and Aditya Birla Capital are among the major companies that will declare their September quarter-ending results on October 30.
A total of 77 companies across sectors are set to declare their Q2 earnings on Wednesday.
Here is a recap of how the major companies declaring results on Oct. 30 performed in Q1 of the current fiscal year. Also find below the full list of 77 companies that are expected to declare their results on October 30.
Tata Power Quarterly Results
Tata Power Co.'s consolidated net profit rose 4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.
The power producer's profit increased to Rs 1,188.63 crore in the June quarter.
Tata Power Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.7% to Rs 17,293.62 crore versus Rs 15,213.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16,855.39 crore).
Ebitda up 22% to Rs 3,586.66 crore versus Rs 2,943.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,004 crore).
Ebitda margin expanded 20.7% versus 19.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.8%).
Net profit up 4% to Rs 1,188.63 crore versus Rs 1,140.97 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 957.23 crore).
L&T Quarterly Results
Larsen & Toubro in its June quarter results beat analysts’ estimates in terms of consolidated revenue, Ebitda and net profit on a yearly basis. The profit after tax or net profit jumped 10.4% in Q1 to Rs 3,440 crore against estimates of Rs 2,928 crore by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
L&T Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations rose by 15.1% to Rs 55,119.82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 53,768.5 crore).
Ebitda rose 15% to Rs 5,615 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,574.1 crore).
Margin stood at 10.2% versus 10.16%.
Net profit jumped 10.4% to Rs 3,440 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,928.8 crore).
Biocon Quarterly Results
Biocon Ltd. reported a fivefold jump in its net profit in the quarter ended June 2024. Its net profit increased to Rs Rs 861.8 crore against Rs 148.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue increased 0.3% YoY to Rs 3,432.9 crore during this period. The Ebitda of the company fell 13% year-on-year to Rs 620.4 crore.
Dabur India Quarterly Results
Ayurvedic product-maker Dabur India reported consolidated revenue of Rs 3,349.1 crore, up 6.98% yearly. Net profit increased 8.26% over the previous year to Rs 494.4 crore in Q1.
Dabur India Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.98% to Rs 3,349.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,343 crore).
Operating profit increased 8.31% to Rs 655 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 661 crore).
Margin expanded to 19.6% versus 19.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.8%).
Advertising expenses up 15.4% to Rs 235.89 crore.
ALSO READ
Q2 Results Updates: Allied Blenders Profit Quadruples; Prestige Estates Projects Profit Falls 74%
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results Today
The companies that will declare their results for the quarter ended September on October 30 include 3I Infotech Ltd., Aashka Hospitals Ltd., Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Aeroflex Industries Ltd., AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., AIA Engineering Ltd., AMJ Land Holdings Ltd., Aryavan Enterprise Ltd., Asarfi Hospital Ltd., Automotive Axles Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Centrum Capital Ltd., Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd., Colinz Laboratories Ltd., Cosmo Ferrites Ltd., and Dabur India Ltd.
Also featuring on the list are DCM Shriram Ltd., D-Link (India) Ltd., Electrosteel Castings Ltd., El Forge Ltd., Foods & Inns Ltd., Global Offshore Services Ltd., Goblin India Ltd., Grindwell Norton Ltd., Harish Textile Engineers Ltd., Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd., Hind Rectifiers Ltd., Hybrid Financial Services Ltd., Indraprastha Medical Corp Ltd., Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd., IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., JK Agri Genetics Ltd., JTL Industries Ltd., Khandwala Securities Ltd., KIOCL Ltd., Kitex Garments Ltd., Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd., KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Maruti Securities Ltd., Modern Engineering And Projects Ltd., Menon Pistons Ltd., MIRC Electronics Ltd., North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd., and The New India Assurance Company Ltd.
Other companies that will declare their Q2 results on Oct. 30 are NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd., Olympia Industries Ltd., Omax Autos Ltd., Paisalo Digital Ltd., Panchmahal Steel Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd., Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd., Rahul Merchandising Ltd., Rajeshwari Cans Ltd., Rossell India Ltd., Sagarsoft (India) Ltd., Ser Industries Ltd., Shalby Ltd., Shelter Pharma Ltd., Shilp Gravures Ltd., Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Super Crop Safe Ltd., Sunita Tools Ltd., Swarna Securities Ltd., Tata Power Co Ltd., TCI Express Ltd., Teesta Agro Industries Ltd., TTK Prestige Ltd., Unifinz Capital India Ltd., Virat Crane Industries Ltd., Vardhman Textiles Ltd., WPIL Ltd., Xchanging Solutions Ltd., and Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. Ltd.