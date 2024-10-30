Tata Power, L&T, Dabur India, Biocon Among 77 Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today

Tata Power, Dabur India, Larsen & Toubro, Biocon and Aditya Birla Capital are among the major companies that will declare their September quarter-ending results on October 30.

A total of 77 companies across sectors are set to declare their Q2 earnings on Wednesday.

Here is a recap of how the major companies declaring results on Oct. 30 performed in Q1 of the current fiscal year. Also find below the full list of 77 companies that are expected to declare their results on October 30.