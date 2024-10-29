Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Profit Plunges 17.5%, Marginal Rise In Revenue

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has reported a tepid quarterly performance as India’s largest carmaker realigns production to match muted demand in the world’s third largest automotive market.

The standalone net profit of the Swift maker fell 17.4% year-on-year to Rs 3,069 crore in the three months ending 30 September, on the back of revenue that grew 0.4% to Rs 37,203 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 37,229 crore and the bottom line at Rs 3,710 crore.