Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Profit Plunges 17.5%, Marginal Rise In Revenue
Standalone net profit of the Swift maker fell 17.4% year-on-year to Rs 3,069 crore on the back of revenue that grew 0.4% to Rs 37,203 crore.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has reported a tepid quarterly performance as India’s largest carmaker realigns production to match muted demand in the world’s third largest automotive market.
The standalone net profit of the Swift maker fell 17.4% year-on-year to Rs 3,069 crore in the three months ending 30 September, on the back of revenue that grew 0.4% to Rs 37,203 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 37,229 crore and the bottom line at Rs 3,710 crore.
Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit down 17.4% at Rs 3,069 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,710 crore)
Revenue up 0.4% at Rs 37,203 crore (Estimate: Rs 37,229 crore)
EBITDA down 7.7% at Rs 4,417 crore (Estimate: Rs 4,712 crore)
EBITDA margin down 100 basis points at 11.9% (Estimate: 12.70%)
The decline in profit was attributed to a "significantly higher" deferred tax expense of Rs 1,015 crore as against Rs 67 crore a year ago. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.