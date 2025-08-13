Will Big Tech Remain Big In A Decade Or Will AI Sink Some?

The big news today is that AI start-up Perplexity has made an unsolicited offer to acquire Google’s Chrome browser for $34.5 billion. Buying Chrome would give Perplexity access to the more than 3 billion of us who use Google’s browser.

The interesting thing is that Perplexity in its last funding round was valued at $18 billion. While that might raise questions about putting the cart before the horse, Perplexity claims “multiple large investment funds” have agreed to fund the transaction in full. To be sure, OpenAI has also expressed interest in Chrome earlier since it is possible that a US judge may require Google to divest Chrome as a remedy to prevent the tech giant from monopolising the online search market.

In some ways, we have started to see the emergence of AI giants. Sure, they are nowhere as valuable as Big Tech today, but some may get there a few years down the line. Which is why Big Tech is spending more than ever before on AI (people, infrastructure and acquisitions) in order to prevent any such possibility. But if history is any indicator, some large companies may fall by the wayside. Many household names when I started in tech journalism no longer exist, including some of the biggest brands then in personal computers or in enterprise technology. Google was then what a Perplexity is to the giants of Big Tech today. But whether Perplexity or OpenAI will get a chance to leverage Chrome’s massive user base will be dependent on a judicial outcome and Google will fight tooth and nail in order to prevail.