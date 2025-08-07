Who Is Mo Gawdat? Ex-Google Exec Warns Next 15 Years Will Be Hell, AI Will Start Disrupting Society From 2027

Former Google top executive and author Mo Gawdat has warned people that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) could begin disrupting society by 2027, eliminating white-collar jobs. He said this is likely to potentially wipe out the middle class and jobs will be impacted across professions, including developers, CEOs and podcasters, as AI advances rapidly.

"The next 15 years will be hell before we get to heaven," Gawdat told British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett on his 'Diary of a CEO' podcast.

During the conversation, Gawdat cited his startup, Emma.love, a relationship-focussed AI venture. The entrepreneur noted that his company is run by only three people. "That startup would have needed 350 developers in the past,” he said.

According to Gawdat, the rise of AI will spark social unrest as people grapple with job losses. This will result in wider problems such as loss of purpose, mental health issues and loneliness.

"Unless you're in the top 0.1%, you're a peasant. There is no middle class," he predicted.