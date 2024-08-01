Water Levels In Mumbai Lakes Surge From 6% To 78% In July
Mumbai lake levels today: The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 11,34,736 million litres till 6:00 am on Thursday.
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 77.40%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday. On this day in 2023, it was 76.50% and 88.80% in 2022.
July began with the total water stock in the seven lakes at 5.91%, forcing the civic body to use reserve water stocks. One month later, the water levels in these reservoirs have risen by more than 70%. The BMC also withdrew the 10% water cut from July 29. The decision was taken in view of the satisfactory rainfall in the catchment areas of the lakes.
The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 11,34,736 million litres till 6:00 am on August 1.
Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.
The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres. Water levels in four of the seven reservoirs are at 100%. Vihar, Tansa, Modak Sagar and Tulsi lakes are overflowing.
As per the latest data from the civic body, the useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 83.13%. Upper Vaitarna has a present stock of 50.94%. At Bhatsa, 76.64% of water stock is available.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Since July 1
Mumbai Weather Forecast - August 1
Mumbai will experience a generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain in the city and suburbs. There is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places.
The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 26 degrees Celsius. According to the civic body, a high tide of 3.96 metres is expected at 10:16 p.m.
One-Fourth Of India Faces Rainfall Deficit
While floods in Assam and heavy rainfall-induced landslides in Kerala have drawn global attention, 25% of the 36 meteorological subdivisions in India are still reeling from a rainfall deficit halfway through the monsoon season.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the country experienced 9% more rainfall than normal in July (306.6 mm compared to the normal of 280.5 mm) with a cumulative precipitation of 453.8 mm against the normal of 445.8 mm since June 1, a surplus of 2%.
However, the rainfall in July was unevenly distributed, both spatially and temporally.
