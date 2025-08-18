Mumbai Rains: Corporates Announce Work From Home, Early Logout For Employees As Heavy Rains Lash City

Major corporates including Maersk, Northern Arc Capital, Standard Chartered Bank announced work from home and early logout for employees in Mumbai on Monday as heavy rains lashed the city, sources told NDTV Profit.

Mumbai continued to receive heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Monday, leading to water-logging in some low-lying areas. The civic body has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges as the IMD issued a 'red alert', forecasting extremely heavy rains at isolated places in Mumbai and neighbouring areas for the next 48 hours.

Maersk, the integrated logistics company, has closed its Mumbai office and has asked all employees to work from home.

Northern Arc Capital, which has an office in Inspire BKC, is operating with minimal staff. Meanwhile, Adfactors has declared work from home for its staff.

Standard Chartered Bank has allowed employees to work from home. The bank arranged a shuttle service from its office to the nearest local station for employees who had already reached the workplace, as per people in the know.

Other corporate offices giving work from home include AZB & Partners, Kotak Mutual Fund and Mercer Consulting.