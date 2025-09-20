H-1B Visa Fee Hike To Disrupt Indian Families, Full Implications Being Studied: MEA

Business NewsNationalH-1B Visa Fee Hike To Disrupt Indian Families, Full Implications Being Studied: MEA
India's reaction came after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to impose a $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas, a move that is set to adversely impact Indian professionals in the US.

20 Sep 2025, 07:47 PM IST i
India's reaction came hours after Trump proposed to hike $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas. (Representational image: Envato)
India on Saturday said the Trump administration's new restrictions on H1B visa programme are likely to have humanitarian consequences and hoped that the 'disruptions' would be addressed suitably by the American authorities.

India's reaction came hours after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to impose a USD 100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas, a move that is set to adversely impact Indian professionals in the US.

This is a developing story

