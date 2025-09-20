H-1B Visa Fee Hike To Disrupt Global IT Majors, Impact Indian Nationals In US: Nasscom

US President Donald Trump's latest annual fee hike on H-1B visa will potentially have ''ripple effects'' on America's broader job economy and impact Indian nationals, according to Nasscom.

"While we are reviewing the finer details of the order, adjustments of this nature can potentially have ripple effects on America’s innovation ecosystem and the wider job economy. It will also impact Indian nationals that are on H-1B visas working for global and Indian companies," said Nasscom in a statement on Saturday.

This comes after the White House announced a new proclamation introducing a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications on Sept. 19, positioned as part of a broader reform of the skilled worker program.

India’s technology services companies will also be impacted as business continuity will be disrupted for onshore projects which may require adjustments. According to Nasscom, companies will work closely with clients to adapt and manage transitions.

However, Nasscom highlighted that India and India centric companies have been steadily reducing their reliance on these visas through increased local hiring in recent years.

This is a developing story.