US Visa Fee Hike: Travel For Diwali, Weddings Cancelled As Panic Grips Indian H-1B Holders

An individual told PTI about a person who was to travel to India for their own wedding and who has now cancelled plans amid the uncertainty this proclamation has triggered.

“This is a travel ban! Even if a person has a valid H-1B visa stamped on their passport, if they are travelling, or are on vacation, you cannot enter the US unless they have proof of the USD 1,00,000 payment. No one knows what the process is, what the fine print is. There’s absolute panic,” one of the individuals said.

“People who are standing in boarding lines at airports, people who are leaving for their own wedding tomorrow, things like that. They are cancelling because they don't know what to do,” another person said.

There is also confusion around the fact that if people have an H-1B stamped and are currently living in the US, “what does that mean for me?” “The biggest question that has come out is that you cannot leave the country,” one individual said, citing the internal memos that major tech companies have issued to their employees.