Trump’s H-1B Fee Hike To Raise Costs For IT, Push Firms Towards Offshore Model: Brokerages

US President Donald Trump’s proposed $100,000 H-1B visa fee will sharply raise costs for US and Indian IT firms, according to brokerages. Tier-1 companies may face 2–4% earnings pressure, though higher offshoring, localisation, and AI adoption could partly offset the hit.

The new measure requires US companies to pay $100,000 per year to sponsor each H-1B worker, a sharp increase from previous fees that typically ranged from $1,700 to $4,500.

Rahul Jain, Dolat Capital commented that, currently Tier 1 IT companies get about 1,500-5,000 approved H1B Visas every year and thus this fees would cause significant incremental cost of $150-$500 million in additional fees.

"Also purely from economics point of view about 30-50% cost arbitrage would go away in this fees over the tenure of visa validity period," he said.