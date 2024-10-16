Chennai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Schools Closed, Trains And Flights Hit

Heavy rains lashed Chennai on Tuesday, flooding several parts of the city. Triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, the downpour created knee-deep water on roads, stranding residents, causing major traffic disruptions.

Residential neighbourhoods were reportedly submerged, and key roads and highways severely waterlogged. Public transportation, including buses and local trains, faced delays or rerouting due to flooded routes, leading to accidents and power outages in various neighbourhoods.

Since the rain began earlier this week, over 300 locations in the city have experienced widespread flooding, with Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam receiving 13 cm and 10 cm of rain respectively on Tuesday.