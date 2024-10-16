Cyclone Alert For Chennai? Depression Over Bay Of Bengal To Hit Tamil Nadu Coast On Oct. 17

Cyclone Alert For Chennai: As per the latest update shared by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, October 16 over the same region, about 320 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 350 km east of Puducherry and 400 km southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh).

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu - South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during the early morning of October 17.

According to IMD, there is a highly favourable chance of cyclogenesis during the next 48 hours due to the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) and Kelwin Waves along with Rossby waves. Other model forecasts, besides IMD GFS, suggest it could escalate into a severe cyclonic storm by October 16, potentially making landfall near Chennai by October 17.

If the depression intensifies then the system will be called Cyclone Dana, a name proposed by Qatar, in line with the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) guidelines on naming cyclones.