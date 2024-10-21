Cyclone Dana Likely To Hit Odisha-West Bengal Coasts By Oct. 24: IMD

As per IMD's latest press release on Sunday, a Low-Pressure Area is very likely to form over the East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22nd morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, 2024 over the East-central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning.

If the depression intensifies then the system will be called Cyclone Dana, a name proposed by Qatar, in line with the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) guidelines on naming cyclones.