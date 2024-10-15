Heavy Rain In Chennai: IMD Issues Red, Orange And Yellow Alert For These Places In Tamil Nadu

Chennai Weather Update: Overnight rains lashed Chennai and nearby areas since Monday night with Chennai and its suburbs, including those falling under nearby Tiruvallur district, experiencing intermittent rains.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest monsoon was active over Tamil Nadu and rainfall occurred at most places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas on October 14.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday took stock of the preparations and steps taken by authorities to tackle the situation that may arise in view of the heavy rain predicted by the met office. The chief minister directed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force be deployed in advance in the areas prone to be affected.

He directed the authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts on October 15, and also asked them to issue an advisory to IT firms to allow their employees to work from home from October 15 to 18.

In its latest press release, the Met Department stated that due to the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over isolated places in Tamil Nadu from October 15 to 17.

A low-pressure area formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards and become well well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal by October 15. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent 2 days.