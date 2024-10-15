Heavy Rain In Chennai: IMD Issues Red, Orange And Yellow Alert For These Places In Tamil Nadu
Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted across many parts of Tamil Nadu for the next three days. A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Chennai and other districts of TN.
Chennai Weather Update: Overnight rains lashed Chennai and nearby areas since Monday night with Chennai and its suburbs, including those falling under nearby Tiruvallur district, experiencing intermittent rains.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest monsoon was active over Tamil Nadu and rainfall occurred at most places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas on October 14.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday took stock of the preparations and steps taken by authorities to tackle the situation that may arise in view of the heavy rain predicted by the met office. The chief minister directed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force be deployed in advance in the areas prone to be affected.
He directed the authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts on October 15, and also asked them to issue an advisory to IT firms to allow their employees to work from home from October 15 to 18.
In its latest press release, the Met Department stated that due to the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over isolated places in Tamil Nadu from October 15 to 17.
A low-pressure area formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards and become well well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal by October 15. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent 2 days.
Chennai Rain Update
Heavy rainfall activity along with cases of waterlogging was reported across few parts of the city on Tuesday.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Waterlog witnessed in several parts of Chennai; visuals from Arumbakkam pic.twitter.com/clxYTjNFDa— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2024
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes parts of Chennai city.— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2024
In view of the forecast of heavy rains, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts today. pic.twitter.com/X4krhQKw4I
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Waterlogging witnessed in Koyambedu area of Chennai after incessant rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/4cvS9JjgsM— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2024
Weather Forecast for Chennai
As per the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai will witness generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning from October 15 to 17. Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places for the next two days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 27-28°C and 24-25°C respectively.
October 15: Yellow And Orange alerts issued for THESE Districts in Tamil Nadu
IMD has issued a yellow alert for these districts of TN for October 15, forecasting widespread heavy rainfall.
Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruchirappalli and Pudukkottai districts.
IMD has issued an orange alert for these districts of TN for October 15, forecasting widespread heavy rainfall.
Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts and Karaikal areas. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts.
October 16: Red, Orange and Yellow alerts issued for THESE Districts in Tamil Nadu
IMD has issued a Red alert for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu for October 16, forecasting widespread very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.
IMD has issued an orange alert for Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Thanjavur districts of Tamil Nadu for October 16, forecasting widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall.
IMD has issued a Yellow alert for Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruchirappalli and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu for October 16, forecasting widespread heavy rainfall.
Southwest Monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country gradually during next 4 days. Simultaneously with the setting in of easterly and northeasterly winds over southern peninsular India, south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, the Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity is likely to commence over south-east peninsular region.
(with inputs from PTI)