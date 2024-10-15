IMD Shares Important Update On Southwest Monsoon And Northeast Monsoon Season; Details Inside

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday announced the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the entire country and the onset of the northeast monsoon.

The weather agency mentioned that Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country on October 15. Simultaneously, the Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity has also commenced over the southeast peninsular India on the same day.

The commencement of the Northeast Monsoon activities over the southeast peninsular region has led to a well-marked low-pressure area over the southern Bay of Bengal. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards in the next 24 hours, affecting Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, the IMD predicted.

The weather forecaster has predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and South Interior Karnataka from October 15 to 17. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in the Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 15 and October 16, while coastal Karnataka is expected to receive heavy rain on Wednesday.

The weather agency had earlier predicted that the southwest monsoon may start withdrawing from the country between September 19 and 25. Typically, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8, but this year the onset began early with Monsoon arriving in Kerala on May 30. Generally, it starts retreating from northwest India around September 17, withdrawing entirely by October 15.