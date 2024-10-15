Heavy Rain In Bengaluru: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For These Places In Karnataka

Bengaluru Weather Update: According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest monsoon was active over South Interior Karnataka and rainfall occurred at most places over Coastal Karnataka, at many places over South Interior Karnataka and isolated places over North Interior Karnataka on October 14.

In its latest press release, the Met Department stated that due to the low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over isolated places in South Interior Karnataka from October 15 to 17.

The southwest monsoon is set to retreat from Karnataka in the coming few days while conditions are favourable for the onset of the northeast monsoon in South Interior Karnataka. The arrival of Northeast Monsoon will lead to widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state for the next five days, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds.

The IMD's Bengaluru city observatory has already recorded 72 mm of rainfall in October so far.