Heavy Rain In Bengaluru: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For These Places In Karnataka
As per the Bengaluru Met Centre, the city will witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rain and thundershowers on October 15 and 16. Heavy rainfall is also very likely for the next two days.
Bengaluru Weather Update: According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest monsoon was active over South Interior Karnataka and rainfall occurred at most places over Coastal Karnataka, at many places over South Interior Karnataka and isolated places over North Interior Karnataka on October 14.
In its latest press release, the Met Department stated that due to the low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over isolated places in South Interior Karnataka from October 15 to 17.
The southwest monsoon is set to retreat from Karnataka in the coming few days while conditions are favourable for the onset of the northeast monsoon in South Interior Karnataka. The arrival of Northeast Monsoon will lead to widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state for the next five days, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds.
The IMD's Bengaluru city observatory has already recorded 72 mm of rainfall in October so far.
Weather Forecast for Bengaluru
As per the Bengaluru Meteorological Centre, the city will witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rain along with thundershowers on October 15 and 16. Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places for the next two days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 25°C and 20°C respectively.
Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported across many parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share some glimpses of rainfall activity observed in the city.
October 15: Yellow Alert Issued for THESE Districts in Karnataka
IMD has issued a yellow alert for these 12 districts of Karnataka for October 15, forecasting widespread heavy rainfall.
Coastal Karnataka: Dakshini Kannada and Udupi
South Interior Karnataka: Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamaraja Nagar, Chikka Ballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru and Tumakuru
Rainfall warnings
Isolated heavy rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur over Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Coastal Karnataka. Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places of Uttara Kannada district of Coastal Karnataka.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur over Chamarajanagara, Kodagu, Mandya and Mysuru districts of South Interior Karnataka.
Isolated heavy rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur over Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Urban, Chikkaballapura, Chikamagalur, Mysuru and Kolar districts of South Interior Karnataka.
Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Interior Karnataka. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka and over many places of all the districts of North Interior Karnataka.
October 16: Yellow And Orange Alert Issued for THESE Districts in Karnataka
IMD has also issued a yellow alert for these 8 districts of Karnataka for October 16, forecasting widespread heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.
Coastal Karnataka: Dakshini Kannada and Udupi
South Interior Karnataka: Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikka Ballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar and Tumakuru
An orange alert has been issued for Chamaraja Nagar, Kodagu, Mandya and Mysuru in South Interior Karnataka, forecasting widespread very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) with thunderstorms and lightning.
Rainfall warnings
Isolated heavy to very heavy rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur over the districts of Coastal Karnataka.
Isolated heavy rain/thundershowers very likely to occur over the Dharwad, Gadag, and Haveri districts of North Interior Karnataka.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur over Bengaluru Rural, Bangalore Urban, Chamarajanagara, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru and Ramanagara districts of South Interior Karnataka.
Isolated heavy rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur over Chikamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga and Tumkuru districts of South Interior Karnataka.
Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka and at most places over the remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka.
