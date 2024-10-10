Bharat Ratna For Ratan Tata? Maharashtra Cabinet Urges Centre To Honour Icon

The Maharashtra Cabinet has passed a resolution to recommend late Ratan Tata's name for Bharat Ratna.

This move comes after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanded the proposal of the former chairman emeritus of Tata Son's name to honor the visionary leader.

This resolution will be further submitted to the central government for approval.

The Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award given in cognisance of exceptional service of the highest order, without distinction of race, occupation, position or gender.

Ratan Tata, the leader and visionary behind the salt-to-software group breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Oct. 9 2024.

He was the chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, from 1991 till his retirement on Dec. 28, 2012.