Bharat Ratna For Ratan Tata? Maharashtra Cabinet Urges Centre To Honour Icon
The resolution to award Ratan Tata the Bharat Ratna will be further submitted to the central government for approval.
The Maharashtra Cabinet has passed a resolution to recommend late Ratan Tata's name for Bharat Ratna.
This move comes after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanded the proposal of the former chairman emeritus of Tata Son's name to honor the visionary leader.
This resolution will be further submitted to the central government for approval.
The Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award given in cognisance of exceptional service of the highest order, without distinction of race, occupation, position or gender.
Ratan Tata, the leader and visionary behind the salt-to-software group breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Oct. 9 2024.
He was the chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, from 1991 till his retirement on Dec. 28, 2012.
Following Tata's death, several prominent business and national leaders expressed sorrow.
Co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, Bill Gates wrote about his memories with Tata. "Ratan Tata was a visionary leader whose dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India—and the world."
Google CEO Sundar Pichai also offered condolences. “We talked about the progress of Waymo, and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring modern business leadership in India,” Pichai said.
Narayan Murthy, co-founder of Infosys Ltd., lamented the loss, describing Tata as calm and courteous. “He was very adventurous by nature,” Murthy noted, recalling Tata’s recent conversation about his zero-gravity ride experience in California.
President of India, Droupadi Murmu, remarked on Tata's legacy, saying, "The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. Ratan Tata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership, and philanthropy."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow, stating, "Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness."
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that Tata will be given a state funeral in recognition of his contributions.
Tata's body will be brought to the Parsi crematorium in Worli at approximately 4 p.m. Initially, it will be placed in the prayer hall, accommodating around 200 attendees for a prayer service lasting about 45 minutes. Following this, the body will be taken to the electric crematorium to complete the funeral process.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., which was due to post its second quarter results on Thursday, has postposed its post earnings press conference. It will be still be announcing the results.