Ratan Tata Passes Away: Prime Minister Modi, President Murmu, and Business Leaders Mourn Loss

The Congress Party, in its official statement, conveyed, "The Congress party is deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian industry and a philanthropist who shaped India's corporate landscape. His integrity and compassion will continue to inspire future generations."

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, paid tribute to the departed leader: "India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader – he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to the greater good."