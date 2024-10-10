Ratan Tata Passes Away: Prime Minister Modi, President Murmu, and Business Leaders Mourn Loss
PM Modi, President Murmu, other political leaders and business magnates express their grief on Ratan Tata's passing.
A wave of tributes poured in from across India's political and business spectrum in the wake of Ratan Naval Tata’s passing, each highlighting the indelible mark he left on both industry and society. Here are some of the most poignant reactions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow, stating, "Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness, and unwavering commitment to making our society better."
Droupadi Murmu, President of India, remarked on Tata's legacy, saying, "The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. Ratan Tata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership, and philanthropy."
The Congress Party, in its official statement, conveyed, "The Congress party is deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian industry and a philanthropist who shaped India's corporate landscape. His integrity and compassion will continue to inspire future generations."
Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, paid tribute to the departed leader: "India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader – he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to the greater good."
President of the Indian National Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, highlighted Ratan Tata’s immense contributions to the nation's growth, remarking, "In the passing away of Shri Ratan Naval Tata, we have lost an invaluable son of India. A philanthropist par excellence, whose commitment to India’s inclusive growth and development remained paramount, Shri Tata was synonymous with unequivocal integrity and ethical leadership."
Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, reflected on the significant void Tata's passing leaves in the industry: "I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. His mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T. You will not be forgotten. Because legends never die."
Business magnate Mukesh Ambani, in an emotional tribute, expressed his personal grief: "It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. Ratan, you will always remain in my heart. Om Shanti."
Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, offered his respects with the poignant words: "The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership, and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond."