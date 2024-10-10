Ratan Tata Funeral Details: State Funeral Planned As World Mourns Business Icon

Condolence for Tata have been pouring since late last night. President Droupadi Murmu remarked on Tata's legacy, saying, "The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. Ratan Tata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership, and philanthropy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sorrow. "Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being...He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness, and unwavering commitment to making our society better," he said in a post on X.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, reflected on the significant void Tata's passing leaves in the industry "India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. His mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T. You will not be forgotten. Because legends never die," he wrote.

Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani expressed his personal grief. "It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. Ratan, you will always remain in my heart. Om Shanti," he wrote.