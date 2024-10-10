Ratan Tata Funeral Details: State Funeral Planned As World Mourns Business Icon
Here are details on Ratan Tata's funeral arrangements.
Ratan Tata, the esteemed former chairman and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away late on Wednesday night at the age of 86, due to old age. His leadership significantly shaped modern Indian business and society.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that Tata will be given a state funeral in recognition of his contributions. In a statement on X, Shinde described Tata as a "unique blend of morality and entrepreneurship," praising his role in leading the Tata Group.
Ratan Tata Funeral: Time And Place
The funeral arrangements have been set as follows:
Tata's body will be brought to the Parsi crematorium in Worli at approximately 4 p.m. Initially, it will be placed in the prayer hall, accommodating around 200 attendees for a prayer service lasting about 45 minutes. Following this, the body will be taken to the electric crematorium to complete the funeral process.
Additionally, the former chairman's mortal remains will be taken to the NCPA Lawns, Nariman Point, Mumbai at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 2024, for members of the public to pay their last respects and homage to the departed soul.
The members of the public can enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3 and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises.
Condolence for Tata have been pouring since late last night. President Droupadi Murmu remarked on Tata's legacy, saying, "The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. Ratan Tata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership, and philanthropy."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sorrow. "Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being...He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness, and unwavering commitment to making our society better," he said in a post on X.
Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, reflected on the significant void Tata's passing leaves in the industry "India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. His mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T. You will not be forgotten. Because legends never die," he wrote.
Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani expressed his personal grief. "It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. Ratan, you will always remain in my heart. Om Shanti," he wrote.