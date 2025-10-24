Advertising Guru Piyush Pandey Passes Away At 70 After Battling 'Serious Infection'

Piyush Pandey, one of the most transformative figures of the Indian advertising industry, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 70.

Pandey, the Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide of Ogilvy, was widely regarded as the architect of modern Indian advertising. He championed a local language, deeply emotional, and distinctly Indian voice in the industry for over four decades.

According to the advertising agency's email, Pandey was "battling an infection that took a serious turn."

The announcement by Ogilvy read, "To our entire Ogilvy family, It is with an unfathomable sense of loss that I write to you about the passing away of our beloved Piyush Pandey. Piyush was battling an infection that took a serious turn. He passed away peacefully this morning. I cannot even imagine how each one of us is going to process this terrible loss in our own way. Besides being a true Ogilvy giant, and the incredible force who led to Ogilvy's and in many ways, Indian advertising's creative revolution, Piyush was also a deeply personal presence in so many of our lives. An eternal warrior for great work, a forever-partner to so many clients, a statesman leader and a champion of 'Indian-ness' in advertising."