Advertising Guru Piyush Pandey Passes Away At 70 After Battling 'Serious Infection'
Pandey, the Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide of Ogilvy, was widely regarded as the architect of modern Indian advertising.
Piyush Pandey, one of the most transformative figures of the Indian advertising industry, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 70.
Pandey, the Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide of Ogilvy, was widely regarded as the architect of modern Indian advertising. He championed a local language, deeply emotional, and distinctly Indian voice in the industry for over four decades.
According to the advertising agency's email, Pandey was "battling an infection that took a serious turn."
The announcement by Ogilvy read, "To our entire Ogilvy family, It is with an unfathomable sense of loss that I write to you about the passing away of our beloved Piyush Pandey. Piyush was battling an infection that took a serious turn. He passed away peacefully this morning. I cannot even imagine how each one of us is going to process this terrible loss in our own way. Besides being a true Ogilvy giant, and the incredible force who led to Ogilvy's and in many ways, Indian advertising's creative revolution, Piyush was also a deeply personal presence in so many of our lives. An eternal warrior for great work, a forever-partner to so many clients, a statesman leader and a champion of 'Indian-ness' in advertising."
Piyush Pandey's Legacy
A towering presence known for his booming laugh and trademark moustache, Pandey’s career was a series of iconic campaigns that became a cultural phenomenon. His ad portfolio includes some of the most memorable advertisements in Indian history like infectious 'Kuch Khaas Hai Zindagi Mein' for Cadbury Dairy Milk featuring the dancing girl, Asian Paints' 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai', and the cute 'ZooZoo' characters for Vodafone. He also spearheaded public service campaigns like the 'Do Boond Zindagi Ke' Polio Abhiyaan with Amitabh Bachchan.
Pandey joined Ogilvy in 1982 and rose through the ranks. He not only established the agency as a global creative powerhouse but also mentored generations of creative professionals. His dedication to using local language and emotional insight gave Indian advertising its soul.
Pandey was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2016 and, alongside his brother Prasoon Pandey, received the prestigious Lion of St. Mark at the Cannes Lions in 2018.
Having stepped into an advisory role at Ogilvy in late 2023, Pandey's passing marks the end of an era. Industry leaders, marketers, and filmmakers gave rich tributes to the veteran adman.
Indian businessman and columnist Suhel Seth wrote, "Deeply deeply saddened and devastated at the loss of the genius that my dearest friend Piyush Pandey was. India has not lost a great advertising mind, but a true patriot and a fine fine gentleman. Now the heavens will dance to Mile Sur Mera Tumhara."
Piyush Pandey wasnât just an ad man â he was one of Indiaâs finest storytellers . He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity. His words made brands human, and ideas immortal. Farewell to a legend who made us feel, think, and smile.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 24, 2025