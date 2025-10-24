'Fevicol Ka Jod Toot Gaya': Tributes Pour In As Legendary Adman Piyush Pandey Passes Away
Tributes poured in for Piyush Pandey who is widely credited with transforming the face and soul of brand communication in the country by injecting it with distinctly Indian wit, emotion, and language.
Adman Piyush Pandey passed away on Friday at the age of 70. Tributes poured in for the Padma Shri recipient and former Ogilvy India Chief Advisor, who is widely credited with transforming the face and soul of brand communication in the country by injecting it with distinctly Indian wit, emotion, and language.
Politicians, industry leaders, colleagues, and others took to social media to express their grief. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called Pandey a 'titan and legend of Indian advertising'. "Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Piyush Pandey. A titan and legend of Indian advertising, he transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humour, and genuine warmth into it. Have had opportunities to interact with him on various occasions..." [sic]
Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Piyush Pandey.
Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, mourned the death of Piyush Pandey and wrote about how he spearheaded Kotak's 2003 banking launch campaign, framing it as "common sense" to make finance accessible, showcasing his talent for culturally resonant, out-of-the-box creativity.
Sad that Piyush Pandey leaves us. He launched Kotak Mahindra Bank with a campaign in 2003, describing banking as 'common sense'. Amazing out of the box thinker and a humble person. He weaved creativity with an Indian context. Will miss him.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal wrote, "Truly at a loss for words to express my sadness at the demise of Padma Shri Piyush Pandey. A phenomenon in the world of advertising, his creative genius redefined storytelling, giving us unforgettable and timeless narratives. To me, he was a friend whose brilliance shone through his authenticity, warmth, and wit. I will always cherish our engaging interactions. He leaves behind a deep void that will be hard to fill. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti!" [sic]
Truly at a loss for words to express my sadness at the demise of Padma Shri Piyush Pandey.
Harsha Bhogle's tribute blended English and Hindi to mirror Pandey's style of infusing cultural authenticity into global ad campaigns. "If you want to leave a mark in your profession, to Piyush Pandey bano. Advertising ka gold mohur. Goodbye my friend. Alvida," wrote Bhogle.
Piyush Pandey entered a profession that spoke in beautifully nuanced English aur usko apni zubaan ka khubsoorat zaika pesh kiya. He flew high in the advertising world par kadam is sanskriti se alag kabhi nahi hue.
"Alwida, my friend. You made life richer for all of us," wrote Anand Mahindra.
Yes, he was a man who left gigantic footprints on the ad industry…
Actor-politician Smriti Irani praised Piyush Pandey's emotional storytelling that humanised brands like Cadbury and Fevicol.
Piyush Pandey wasn't just an ad man – he was one of India's finest storytellers. He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity. His words made brands human, and ideas immortal. Farewell to a legend who made us feel, think, and smile.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's post mourns the death of advertising icon Piyush Pandey using the pun "Fevicol ka jod toot gaya" to evoke Pandey's legendary glue brand campaign.
Fevicol ka jod toot gaya. The ad world lost its glue today. Go well Piyush Pandey.
Pandey, the creative force behind iconic campaigns for brands like Fevicol, Cadbury, Ponds, and Asian Paints, spent over four decades with Ogilvy, where his work became cultural phenomenon.
According to Ogilvy's email, Pandey was "battling an infection that took a serious turn."
The announcement by Ogilvy read, "To our entire Ogilvy family, It is with an unfathomable sense of loss that I write to you about the passing away of our beloved Piyush Pandey. Piyush was battling an infection that took a serious turn. He passed away peacefully this morning. I cannot even imagine how each one of us is going to process this terrible loss in our own way. Besides being a true Ogilvy giant, and the incredible force who led to Ogilvy's and in many ways, Indian advertising's creative revolution, Piyush was also a deeply personal presence in so many of our lives. An eternal warrior for great work, a forever-partner to so many clients, a statesman leader and a champion of 'Indian-ness' in advertising." [sic]