'Fevicol Ka Jod Toot Gaya': Tributes Pour In As Legendary Adman Piyush Pandey Passes Away

Pandey, the creative force behind iconic campaigns for brands like Fevicol, Cadbury, Ponds, and Asian Paints, spent over four decades with Ogilvy, where his work became cultural phenomenon.

According to Ogilvy's email, Pandey was "battling an infection that took a serious turn."

The announcement by Ogilvy read, "To our entire Ogilvy family, It is with an unfathomable sense of loss that I write to you about the passing away of our beloved Piyush Pandey. Piyush was battling an infection that took a serious turn. He passed away peacefully this morning. I cannot even imagine how each one of us is going to process this terrible loss in our own way. Besides being a true Ogilvy giant, and the incredible force who led to Ogilvy's and in many ways, Indian advertising's creative revolution, Piyush was also a deeply personal presence in so many of our lives. An eternal warrior for great work, a forever-partner to so many clients, a statesman leader and a champion of 'Indian-ness' in advertising." [sic]