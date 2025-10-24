Piyush Pandey's Legacy: Five Iconic Ads That Shaped India’s Advertising Landscape

Advertising icon Piyush Pandey passed away at the age of 70 on Friday morning. A creative legend, Pandey was one of India's most influential figures in the advertising industry.

He is widely credited with shaping modern Indian advertising. He started his journey with Ogilvy in 1982 as a trainee account executive and rose through the ranks to become its Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India.

Through his work, Pandey introduced a distinctive Indian voice in advertising, moving away from the Westernised styles. Some of Pandey’s iconic ads have left an indelible mark in public memory.

He crafted memorable spots like ‘Googly Woogly Woosh!!’ for Ponds and ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’ for Cadbury Dairy Milk. These ads carried an Indian touch and resonated widely with audiences, defining a new era in Indian advertising.