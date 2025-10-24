Who Was Piyush Pandey? Man Behind Iconic Ponds, Asian Paints Ads, Dies At 70
Piyush Pandey, the man behind iconic campaigns like Asian Paints' 'Har Khushi Mein Rang Laaye,' and Cadbury’s 'Kuch Khaas Hai', gave Indian advertising its distinctive voice and global recognition.
Advertising icon Piyush Pandey, whose vision transformed the Indian advertising landscape, died on Friday at the age of 70. Widely regarded as the face of Ogilvy India and a towering figure in Indian advertising, Pandey leaves behind a legacy of creativity, culture and storytelling that resonated across generations.
The advertising agency stated in an email that Pandey had been fighting an infection that had worsened significantly.
Man Behind The Indian Voice In Advertising
Pandey, who served as Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India at Ogilvy, was instrumental in establishing the agency as a global leader in advertising. In a career spanning more than four decades, he became synonymous with campaigns that spoke directly to the Indian heart, moving away from Westernised approaches and embracing the nation’s culture, language and emotion.
His contribution was widely recognised, earning him prestigious honours such as the Padma Shri in 2016 and the LIA Legend Award in 2024. In 2018, he and his brother Prasoon Pandey became the first Asians to receive the Lion of St. Mark at the Cannes Lions, cementing their place in global advertising history.
Who Was Piyush Pandey? Early Life And Journey To Ogilvy
Born in Jaipur, Pandey’s first brush with advertising came alongside his brother Prasoon, voicing radio jingles for everyday products. Before joining the industry formally, he explored diverse pursuits including cricket, tea tasting and construction work.
He joined Ogilvy in 1982 as a client servicing executive, where his natural storytelling flair soon found expression.
Within six years, Pandey moved to the creative department, where his talent for storytelling truly came to the fore. One of his first assignments was for the detergent brand Sunlight. But it was his campaigns for Lumo, Fevicol, Cadbury and Asian Paints that brought him a unique identity in the industry for his signature style.
He broke the mould by creating work that spoke directly to the people, blending humour, emotion and cultural nuance. Iconic campaigns such as Asian Paints’ “Har khushi mein rang laaye,” Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai,” Fevicol’s legendary “Egg” campaign and Hutch’s pug advertisement became ingrained in Indian popular culture.
Piyush Pandey's Famous Campaigns That Became Cultural Milestones
Pandey’s advertising was a masterclass in simplicity, emotion, and Indian ethos. His work consistently captured the imagination of audiences, blending humour, emotion and relatability.
Some of his well-known campaigns include:
Fevikwik and Fevicol: Todo Nahi, Jodo, Fevicol sofa, and the iconic “bus stuck with Fevicol” ad
Ponds: Googly Woogly Woosh!!
Cadbury Dairy Milk: Kuch Khaas Hai
Vodafone: ZooZoo
Asian Paints: Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai
Bajaj: Hamara Bajaj
Political advertising: BJP’s 2014 campaign tagline, Abki Baar Modi Sarkar
Through these campaigns, Pandey helped Indian advertising find its unique voice, making brands a part of everyday conversation and popular culture. His campaigns were not just marketing tools but reflections of Indian life, making him a legend in every sense.