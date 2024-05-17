To Buy Or To Rent? Here's What You Need To Know | Big Decisions Episode 6 | NDTV Profit
Is buying a property more sustainable than renting? What are the costs to keep in mind while opting for homeownership? How much of a loan should you be taking in terms of an #EMI? In this episode of Big Decisions with Germinate Investor Services' Santosh Joseph, we delve deep into the age-old question of whether you should buy a house or live on rent.
