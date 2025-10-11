Software-Defined Vehicles: The Future of Mobility—Industry Leaders Decode the Revolution

The future of mobility is being redefined, and SDVs (Software-Defined Vehicles) are at the heart of it. From how we feel inside the car to how it performs and keeps us safe, SDVs are transforming the very essence of driving. Watch an exclusive roundtable featuring industry biggies, Uday Narang, Founder, OmegaSeiki, Shrestha Mishra, Co Founder Simple Energy, Dr. Anchal Jain, CEO, PMI Electro Mobility, Arun Kapoor, CEO (JBM Green Energy Systems), Raj Kiran, Senior Director PTC India and Arun Malhotra, Auto Industry Expert, Ex-MD, Nissan Motor Corporation as they decode the revolution that’s reshaping the auto world.