Software-Defined Vehicles: Driving the Future of Mobility — Insights from Industry Experts

Business NewsBusinessSoftware-Defined Vehicles: Driving the Future of Mobility — Insights from Industry Experts
11 Oct 2025, 08:22 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) are revolutionising mobility by changing how we experience, operate, and stay safe in our cars. This exclusive roundtable brings together leaders like Uday Narang (Founder, OmegaSeiki), Shrestha Mishra (Co-Founder, Simple Energy), Dr. Anchal Jain (CEO, PMI Electro Mobility), Arun Kapoor (CEO, JBM Green Energy Systems), Raj Kiran (Senior Director, PTC India), and Arun Malhotra (Auto Industry Expert, ex-MD Nissan Motor Corporation) to explore the transformation reshaping the automotive industry.

Oct 11, 2025
