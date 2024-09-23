Vodafone Idea Hits Upper Circuit After Rs 30,000-Crore Deal With Nokia, Samsung, Ericsson

In addition, the new equipment will also lead to efficiency gains in energy consumption and thus lower operating costs. "The supplies against these new long-term awards will start in the coming quarter," the filing said adding that the top priority for the company is to expand the 4G coverage to 1.2 billion Indians.

From the deal, Vodafone Idea will also significantly upgrade its network infrastructure, as part of a broader three-year capital expenditure plan valued at $6.6 billion (approximately Rs 55,000 crore).

The deal and the subsequent rally come as a relief after the Vodafone Idea share price dropped 20% last Thursday. The stock was hit after the Supreme Court rejected telecom companies' plea seeking a re-computation of their adjusted gross revenues. Experts had termed the verdict a huge setback for Vodafone Idea.