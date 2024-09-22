Vodafone Idea Secures $3.6 Billion Deal with Global Telecom Giants for Network Upgrade

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has secured a $3.6 billion (approx. Rs 30,000 crore) deal with global telecom equipment suppliers Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung, according to an exchange filing on Sept. 22.

The deal will enable Vodafone Idea to significantly upgrade its network infrastructure, as part of a broader three-year capital expenditure (capex) plan valued at $6.6 billion (approx. Rs 55,000 crore). This partnership focuses on expanding VIL’s 4G coverage from 1.03 billion to 1.2 billion people and launching 5G services in key markets to meet growing data demand.

While Nokia and Ericsson have been long-term partners of Vodafone Idea, Samsung is a new entrant, contributing to the company's ambitious rollout.