Vodafone To Suffer Most From Supreme Court's Verdict On AGR Re-Computation, Say Experts

Ajai Puri, former COO of Airtel India, told NDTV Profit that the industry was expecting relief because of apparent error in calculation. He said that while he respects the apex court's decision, it is a bit of an unfortunate situation and the government must make all efforts to ensure a three-player industry.

The government should not let Vodafone-Idea bundle up under pressure from the verdict, he said, adding that he expects government to come forward for more telecom reforms. It can review tech structure and also look at penalty and interest part of the AGR order to provide some relief, said Puri.

"We know that this is an over exaggerated sum," he said. Currently, Vodafone Idea owes Rs 70,300 crore, the most, to the government, Airtel owes Rs 44,000 crore, and Reliance Jio has no significant dues. Vodafone Idea currently has Rs 535 crore cash on its balance sheet.

In the aftermath of the AGR judgement, the government initially owned a 33% stake in Vodafone Idea, which now stands reduced at 23%. The shares were allocated to the government in lieu of the conversion of interest dues arising from the deferment of adjusted gross revenue and spectrum auction payments.

Balaji Subramanian, senior analyst at IIFL Securities, noted that the news is negative for Indus Tower as well given the delay in payments by Vodafone Idea. "Around 4500-5000 crore is owed to Indus by Vodafone," he said, adding that those payments should keep coming in the near term.

"In a year’s time the impact of this order will play out as the moratorium ends," he said, adding that it is still premature to assess direct financial impact.