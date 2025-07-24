Vijay Kedia Portfolio: Ace Investor Exits THIS Tata Group Stock After Scoring Multibagger Returns In 5 Years

Vijay Kedia Portfolio: Veteran investor Vijay Kedia has made an exit from his stake in Tata Group's Tejas Neworks Ltd., five years after first marking his presence in the stock. As per the latest shareholding pattern uploaded on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Vijay Kedia's stake, under the name of Kedia Securities, does not feature in the list of public shareholders.

After reaping a 975% return over the last five years, veteran investor Vijay Kedia appears to have exited his position in Tata Group-backed Tejas Networks, as his name no longer features in the latest public shareholding data uploaded on the BSE for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

At the end of the March quarter, Kedia had 18 lakh shares of Tejas Networks, amounting to 1.02% stake. The name not appearing in the shareholding could either mean that the investor has made an exit from the stock, or his stake as now declined below 1%.

Vijay Kedia's name had appeared in the shareholding list in 2020 with a 1.52% stake, which he amped up to 4.2% in September. Since then, he has been regularly trimming his stake in the stock.



From the September 2020 average price of ₹70 per share, shares of Tejas Networks went up as much as 2,035% to hit an all-time high on ₹1,495.1 on June 27, 2024. The stock has declined more than 60% from those levels. By June 2024, Kedia's stake in Tejas Networks had declined to 1.87% from the 4.39% peak. Over the next three quarters, that stake went down to 1.02%.

