Tejas Networks Q1 Results: Company Swings To Net Loss, Revenue Slumps 87%
Net loss of Tejas Network came in at Rs 193.87 crore during the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
Tejas Networks Ltd. swung to net loss during the April-June period on Monday.
Net loss of the broadband company stood at Rs 193.87 crore during the first quarter of the ongoing financial year ending March 2026, as compared with profit of Rs 77.48 crore clocked in the year-ago period, according to its notification to the exchanges.
Tejas Networks Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 87.1% to Rs 201.98 crore versus Rs 1,562.77 crore.
Net loss at Rs 193.87 crore versus profit of Rs 77.48 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 135.67 crore versus Rs 230.03 crore.
Shares of Tejas Networks closed 0.68% higher at Rs 698.40 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.27% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has fallen 50.98% in the last 12 months and 41.1% on a year-to-date basis.
This is a developing story.