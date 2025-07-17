MarketsMultibagger Mid-Cap IT Stock Newgen Software Sheds 6% After Net Profit Slumps 54% QoQ In Q1FY26
ADVERTISEMENT

Multibagger Mid-Cap IT Stock Newgen Software Sheds 6% After Net Profit Slumps 54% QoQ In Q1FY26

Newgen Software share price trades 43% lower from its 52-week high. At 3:26 pm, the stock traded 6.30% lower at Rs 1,024.85 apiece on the BSE.

17 Jul 2025, 03:33 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Newgen Software share price, multibagger mid-cap IT stock, multibagger stock
Newgen Software Share Price: The mid-cap IT stock plunged over 6% on Thursday after muted Q1 results. (Image source: Newgen Software website)

Newgen Software share price: Shares of mid-cap information technology (IT) stock Newgen Software plunged over 6% intraday on Thursday, July 17, after the company reported a muted performance in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26). The IT stock has delivered multibagger returns to investors over the last three-to-five year period.

Newgen Software announced its April-June quarter results earnings during market hours today, reporting a 4.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 49.72 crore from Rs 47.57 crore in the same quarter last year. However, net profit crashed 54% sequentially.

Newgen Software share price today

On Thursday, shares of Newgen Software opened trading at Rs 1,094.90 and dropped 6.73% to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,018. At opening, the stock went above the 100-day daily moving average of Rs 1075.78. The mid-cap IT company's market cap lost Rs 953.14 crore during the session today.

The stock trades 43% lower from its 52-week high. At 3:26 pm, the stock traded 6.30% lower at Rs 1,024.85 apiece on the BSE. Newgen Software share price is down 39.74% on a year-to-date basis and over 2% on a 12-month basis. The relative strength index was 42.89.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Newgen Software share price movement today</p></div>

Newgen Software share price movement today

This is a developing story. Kindly refresh after some time

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT