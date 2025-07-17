Multibagger Mid-Cap IT Stock Newgen Software Sheds 6% After Net Profit Slumps 54% QoQ In Q1FY26
Newgen Software share price trades 43% lower from its 52-week high. At 3:26 pm, the stock traded 6.30% lower at Rs 1,024.85 apiece on the BSE.
Newgen Software share price: Shares of mid-cap information technology (IT) stock Newgen Software plunged over 6% intraday on Thursday, July 17, after the company reported a muted performance in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26). The IT stock has delivered multibagger returns to investors over the last three-to-five year period.
Newgen Software announced its April-June quarter results earnings during market hours today, reporting a 4.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 49.72 crore from Rs 47.57 crore in the same quarter last year. However, net profit crashed 54% sequentially.
Newgen Software share price today
On Thursday, shares of Newgen Software opened trading at Rs 1,094.90 and dropped 6.73% to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,018. At opening, the stock went above the 100-day daily moving average of Rs 1075.78. The mid-cap IT company's market cap lost Rs 953.14 crore during the session today.
The stock trades 43% lower from its 52-week high. At 3:26 pm, the stock traded 6.30% lower at Rs 1,024.85 apiece on the BSE. Newgen Software share price is down 39.74% on a year-to-date basis and over 2% on a 12-month basis. The relative strength index was 42.89.
Newgen Software share price movement today
This is a developing story. Kindly refresh after some time