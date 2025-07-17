Multibagger Mid-Cap IT Stock Newgen Software Sheds 6% After Net Profit Slumps 54% QoQ In Q1FY26

Newgen Software share price: Shares of mid-cap information technology (IT) stock Newgen Software plunged over 6% intraday on Thursday, July 17, after the company reported a muted performance in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26). The IT stock has delivered multibagger returns to investors over the last three-to-five year period.

Newgen Software announced its April-June quarter results earnings during market hours today, reporting a 4.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 49.72 crore from Rs 47.57 crore in the same quarter last year. However, net profit crashed 54% sequentially.