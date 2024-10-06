Trade Setup For Oct. 7: Nifty To See More Volatility, Support Seen At 24,750

Despite the shortened week, markets saw considerable activity—unfortunately, it was unfavourable for the bulls. With the bears in control through the last week, analysts expect Nifty 50 to see further volatility, with the September swing low of 24,750 acting as support levels.

The charts show a long bearish candle indicating further weakness from current levels, according to analysts. The 20 Exponential Moving Average, or EMA, which coincides with Friday's high near 25,500 will act as a stiff resistance, with 25,300 being the immediate resistance before that.

"With prices closing just at the key 50 EMA support, this has been one of the sharpest weekly drops in recent times, forming a strong bearish candle on the weekly chart, signalling more potential downside ahead," said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical Analyst at Angel One.

Any upside from 25,000 could indicate one pullback rally for Nifty 50, said Amol Athawale, VP-Technical Research, Kotak Securities. However, if the markets fall below this level, they may retest the level of 24,750-24,650, he added.

The current technical trend suggests a "sell on rise" strategy, with fresh buying opportunities likely to emerge only if the Nifty decisively moves above the 25,500 zone, according to Mandar Bhojane, Technical Research Analyst, Choice Broking.

The Bank Nifty, which saw a 4% correction last week, will see 51,500 act as a key support zone. However, Athawale also stated that the index could see one technical rebound.

"If index managed to defend 51,090-51,000 levels, then a relief rally towards 52,000-52,500 could be possible," said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.