Trade Setup For Oct. 4: Nifty 50 To See Further Weakness With Support Levels At 25,000

Indian markets opened gap-down on Thursday, driven by weak global sentiment amid escalating geopolitical tensions and disappointing domestic data. Analysts expect NSE Nifty 50 to witness volatility in the near term, with 25,000 to act as a support level.

The market breached the important support of 20-day SMA, post which the selling pressure intensified, indicating continued weakness with 25,500 to act as immediate resistance. Hardik Metalia, derivative analyst at Choice Broking, added that a break below the support level could trigger further downside, while resistance at 25,500 may cap any short-term recovery attempts.

"A bearish candle on daily charts and correction continuation formation on intraday charts indicating further weakness from the current levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities. Chouhan also added that one quick technical pullback is likely if the market succeeds to trade above 22,365 levels.

In addition, the volatility index, INDIA VIX, surged by 9.86% and settled at 13.17, indicating a rise in market volatility.

Bank Nifty also opened on a negative note and remained under pressure throughout the day. The index has formed a large red candle on the daily chart, indicating weakness, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit. C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd. On the downside, support for Bank Nifty will be placed at 50,990, he added.