Your Guide To FII Positions On Oct. 4 Trade
FIIs sold index options worth Rs 61,710 crore, stock futures worth Rs 6,537 crore, and index futures worth Rs 10,634 crore, and Rs 5,381 crore in stock options.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers for the second consecutive day across various segments, including stock futures, index options, index futures, the cash market, and stock options.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors saw their highest single-day selling in 2024, while domestic institutional investors recorded peak buying as NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex plunged, following the Securities and Exchange Board of India's curbs on futures trading and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers for the fourth session and offloaded stocks worth Rs 15,243.27 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the highest selling by foreign portfolio investors in 2024.
Earlier on June 4, FPIs recorded the highest single-day selling, where they sold stocks worth Rs 12,436.2 crore, as the markets took a plunge, as poll trends indicated a closer-than-expected fight for the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the eighth consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 12,913.96 crore, the NSE data showed. This is the highest sale by domestic institutional investors in 2024.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 97,891 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 57,931 contracts.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures were down 1.89% to 25,475 at a premium of 25 points, with the open interest down by 8%.
The Nifty Bank October futures were down by 1.87% to 52,384 at a premium of 539 points, while its open interest was up by 25%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 10 expiry series indicated most activity at 27,950 call strikes, with 23,100 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 9, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 52,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 3,666 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 37,655 crore a day earlier—to Rs 33,989 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 2,375 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 10,434 crore a day earlier—to Rs 12,809 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.40 from the previous day's 1.59.