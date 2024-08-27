Trade Setup For Aug. 28: Nifty Poised For Rally If 25,100 Resistance Is Cleared

Wednesday's market action will largely depend on whether the Nifty can overcome the critical resistance zone of 25,080-25,100, a level that has repeatedly capped the index's upward momentum, say analysts.

If the index sustains above this range, it could trigger a rally towards 25,300-25,500, according to them. "The index found resistance near its previous record high of 25,078 and witnessed profit booking, resulting in the formation of a small red candle on the daily chart," said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

The key indices’ current position reflects a thin trading range, according to Hashim Yacoobali of South Gujarat Shares And Sharebrokers Ltd. While Nifty managed to hold above the psychological 25,000 mark, it struggled to sustain above the 25,052-25,099 resistance zone, he noted.

"The index has made a doji candlestick pattern near the record levels, indicating indecisiveness between the bulls and bears," said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt.

Tuesday's muted market movement was influenced by global factors such as the ongoing Middle East conflict and anticipation of Nvidia's earnings report, which kept the Nifty confined within a 99-point range, said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox. This narrow range and the inability to close above key levels suggest that investors should brace for potential volatility in the coming sessions, he added.