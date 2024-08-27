Rupee Opens Weaker Against Dollar Ahead Of Expected MSCI Weightage Increase

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the US dollar on Tuesday amid falling crude prices and an expected weightage increase in the MSCI Index.

The local currency depreciated by 2 paise to open at 83.92, according to Bloomberg data. It had closed at 83.90 on Friday.

The rupee is expected to be in the range of 83.85-83.95, with the Reserve Bank of India being watched at 83.96-83.97 levels, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

The dollar index, which tracks its performance against a basket of 10 leading global currencies, opened flat and was trading 0.04% higher at 100.89, as of 09:12 a.m.