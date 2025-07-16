Tech Mahindra Q1 Attrition Rate Rises To 12.8%, IT Headcount Drops By 622 Employees

Tech Mahindra announced its April-June quarter results for current fiscal (Q1FY26) on Wednesday, July 16, and reported an attrition rate of 12.8%, compared to 11.8% in the preceding March quarter of previous fiscal (Q4FY25). India's fifth-largest information technology (IT) services company's total headcount stood at 1.48 lakh employees.

The attrition rate measures the rate at which employees leave a company over a period of time. A lower rate is generally considered healthy for a company. According to Tech Mahindra's regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the total employee headcount rose by 897 to 1,48,517 employees in Q1FY26 compared to the year-ago period.