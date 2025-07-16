Angel One, LTTS, Tech Mahindra Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Angel One Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the first quarter on Wednesday.

Broking firm Angel One is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 132.6 crore and total income of Rs 4,899.5 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

L&T Technology Services will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Wednesday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 317 crore and revenue of Rs 2,931 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its EBIT is expected at Rs 399 crore, while margin will be at 13.61%.

Tech Mahindra is expected to post a profit of Rs 1,198 crore, while its revenue is likely to be at Rs 13,422 crore. EBIT for the technology services company is likely to expand to Rs 1,480 crore, and margin will be at 11.02%.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday: