Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Profit Down Over 2% But Meets Estimates

Tech Mahindra Ltd.'s profit for the April-June period fell 2.2% on a sequential basis, meeting analysts' estimates.

The software services provider's bottom line stood at Rs 1,140 crore during the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026, compared to Rs 1,378 crore clocked in the preceding quarter, according to its notification to the exchanges on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the profit at Rs 1,198 crore.

While profit declined, revenue was relatively flat at Rs 13,351 crore for the quarter ended June. The IT giant posted a USD revenue of $1,564 million, up 1% quarter-on-quarter and 0.4% year-on-year. However, revenue in constant currency terms declined 1.4% sequentially and 1% on a yearly basis, reflecting underlying headwinds in key segments.