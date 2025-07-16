Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Profit Down Over 2% But Meets Estimates

The company’s IT services segment grew 0.7% over the quarter, while the business process services segment showed stronger momentum, up 2.9% quarter-on-quarter. Tech Mahindra continues to prioritise profitability, with Chief Executive Officer Mohit Joshi reiterating the company’s focus on margin and revenue improvement.

The total headcount reached 1,48,517, marking an increase of 897 on a yearly basis. Attrition in the IT segment rose marginally to 12.6% on a last-12-month basis, compared to 11.8% in the previous quarter. Days sales outstanding increased to 95 days, up by two days year-on-year, while cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter stood at Rs 8,072 crore, providing a strong liquidity buffer.

Commenting on strategic developments, Joshi highlighted engagements with a major US railroad client and a leading retail brand for digital transformation services. The company has also added two clients in the $50 million-plus category.

"Despite headwinds, we are innovating and our client engagement remains strong," the CEO said. Tech Mahindra currently deploys over 200 AI agents across its businesses, underlining its commitment to scaling digital capabilities.