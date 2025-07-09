IT Q1 Results Preview: Tier-2 Firms Likely To Shine Amid Stable Macro, Strong Deal Wins

India's information technology sector enters the first quarter of the current financial year on a cautiously optimistic note, with early trends pointing to stability in the global macroeconomic environment and a strong pipeline of large deal wins across the board.

While Tier-I IT companies are still tuned down with subdued revenue growth, Tier-II firms are expected to post stronger numbers, continuing a trend seen over the last few quarters.

There's also a growing consensus that delayed technology spending cannot be deferred much longer, and a catch-up in demand is expected in the coming quarters.