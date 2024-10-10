Tata Motors To Trent: Stocks Leading Tata Group's Stellar Market Run

With a return of 170%, Trent Ltd. has been Tata Group's flag-bearer amid Indian equities' bull run so far this year.

It took the spot of the best performing Nifty 50 constituent, as it entered the benchmark during its half yearly rejig, which was reflected on Oct. 1.

Nearly tripling investor wealth over the span of nine months, Trent is set to replace Avenue Supermart Ltd. as the largest listed retailer.