Tata Motors To Trent: Stocks Leading Tata Group's Stellar Market Run

While Trent takes the top spot in terms of year-to-date returns, those that follow are some of the lesser-known Tata group stocks.

10 Oct 2024, 02:16 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nearly tripling investor wealth over the span of nine months, Trent is set to replace Avenue Supermart Ltd. as the largest listed retailer. (Source: Company Annual Report)</p></div>
With a return of 170%, Trent Ltd. has been Tata Group's flag-bearer amid Indian equities' bull run so far this year.

It took the spot of the best performing Nifty 50 constituent, as it entered the benchmark during its half yearly rejig, which was reflected on Oct. 1.

Nearly tripling investor wealth over the span of nine months, Trent is set to replace Avenue Supermart Ltd. as the largest listed retailer.

While Trent has taken the spot of the top performing Tata Group stock so far this year, another notable group stock had been a key outperformer last year as well.

Tata Motors Ltd. was the only Nifty 50 stock to double investor wealth as Indian equities surged in 2023.

At present, the group's companies have the highest combined market capitalisation against any other group's stocks put together, that are included in the 50-stock gauge of Indian markets performance.

While Trent takes the top spot in terms of year-to-date returns, those that follow are some of the lesser-known Tata group stocks.

Shares of manufacturing services provider TRF Ltd. have over-doubled so far in 2024.

The company undertakes turnkey projects for infrastructure development industries such as power and steel plants and cement.

Home appliances manufacturer Voltas Ltd. has delivered the third highest returns among the group stocks, rising by 82% during the year-to-date period.

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd. follows with a returns of 75% over the period.

The company manufactures products like sheet metal stampings, welded assemblies, and products specifically designed for use in automotive manufacturing.

The group's former chairman Ratan Tata died at the age of 86 years late on Wednesday night. His last rights will be performed in Mumbai on Thursday. Tata will be given a state funeral, as announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Following the news, several business leaders expressed condolences and sorrow and reminisced on their interactions with the industrialist.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., which was scheduled to report its second quarter numbers on Thursday, has postponed its post earnings press conference. The IT major will, however, announce the results.

