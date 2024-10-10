Ratan Tata: Sundar Pichai, Bill Gates And Other Business Leaders Pay Tribute

Ratan Tata, the former chairman and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 due to old age.

Co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, Bill Gates wrote about his memories with Tata. "Ratan Tata was a visionary leader whose dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India—and the world. I had the privilege of meeting him on several occasions, and I was always moved by his strong sense of purpose and service to humanity," he said. "Together, we partnered on numerous initiatives to help people lead healthier, more prosperous lives. His loss will be felt around the world for years to come, but I know the legacy he left and example he set will continue to inspire generations."

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google, expressed his condolences, recalling their last meeting. “We talked about the progress of Waymo, and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring modern business leadership in India,” Pichai said. “Deep condolences to his loved ones. Rest in peace, Shri Ratan Tata Ji."