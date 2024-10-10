Ratan Tata: Sundar Pichai, Bill Gates And Other Business Leaders Pay Tribute
Narayan Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, lamented the loss, describing Ratan Tata as calm and courteous.
Ratan Tata, the former chairman and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 due to old age.
Co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, Bill Gates wrote about his memories with Tata. "Ratan Tata was a visionary leader whose dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India—and the world. I had the privilege of meeting him on several occasions, and I was always moved by his strong sense of purpose and service to humanity," he said. "Together, we partnered on numerous initiatives to help people lead healthier, more prosperous lives. His loss will be felt around the world for years to come, but I know the legacy he left and example he set will continue to inspire generations."
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google, expressed his condolences, recalling their last meeting. “We talked about the progress of Waymo, and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring modern business leadership in India,” Pichai said. “Deep condolences to his loved ones. Rest in peace, Shri Ratan Tata Ji."
Narayan Murthy, co-founder of Infosys Ltd., lamented the loss, describing Tata as calm and courteous. “He was very adventurous by nature,” Murthy noted, recalling Tata’s recent conversation about his zero-gravity ride experience in California.
His passing away is a huge loss to the country, always found him to be calm and courteous in every situation of life, Murthy said.
Market veteran, Ramesh Damani emphasised Tata’s impact beyond market capitalisation, stating he was a true apostle of the Tata brand. Ratan Tata has made a lasting difference in the lives of people, he said. He acknowledged that Tata Group companies played a significant role in the recent market rally.
Chairman of ECube Investment Advisors, Mukund Rajan reflected on Tata's humility and compassion. Tata was a shy individual, never part of the Bombay cocktail circuit. He had a tremendous sense of humour, he said. Rajan highlighted Tata's passion for animal welfare and his commitment to merit-based leadership.
HDFC Life Insurance Co. Chairman Keki Mistry called him a legend who achieved so much while living a simple life, noting his significant contributions to global acquisitions by Indian companies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to Tata’s family, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to attend his last rites on behalf of the Government of India, people aware told NDTV.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised Tata as a visionary industrialist and philanthropist. “His contributions have left an indelible mark on our society.”
Harsh Goenka summed up the sentiments, stating, “The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. Ratan Tata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership, and philanthropy.”
