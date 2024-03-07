Stocks To Watch: Vedanta, Infosys, HAL, M&M, NLC India, Mukka Proteins, Jupiter Wagons

Mining giant Vedanta will be in focus in Thursday's trade after the company said it is exploring all possible legal solutions, including the possibility of filing a review petition against the Supreme Court's decision that rejected their plea to restart operations at its copper smelter in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

A Mahindra and Mahindra promoter entity has offered to sell up to 93 lakh shares for Rs 1,832 crore, while the government plans to divest up to 9.71 crore shares in NLC India.

Mukka Proteins, whose IPO was subscribed to 136.99 times, will debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday.

Markets in Japan, South Korea, and Australia rose in early trade on Thursday, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell affirmed rate cuts are likely this year.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 198.07 points or 0.49% higher at 40,288.85, and the S&P ASX 200 was 27.70 points or 0.36% higher at 7,761.20. The KOSPI was 6.45 points or 0.24% up at 2,647.94.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.51% and 0.58%, respectively, as of Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.20% higher.

Brent crude was trading 1.12% higher at $82.96 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.05% at $2,147.15 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 10.5 points or 0.05% lower at 22,635.00 as of 6:34 a.m.

India's benchmark stock indices rebounded from their one-day fall to settle at record closing highs on Wednesday, led by gains in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 117.75 points, or 0.53%, higher at 22,474.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 408.86 points, or 0.55%, to end at 74,085.99.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,766.7 crore; domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,149.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian currency strengthened by 7 paise to close at 82.83 against the U.S. dollar.