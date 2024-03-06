Gold Loans - Valuations Turn Attractive For Both Muthoot, Manappuram Finance: ICICI Securities
Broadly stable yields could be expected to continue in near term
ICICI Securities Report
Stable yields and assets under management growth have incrementally put the gold loan business on a much better footing. This will potentially bolster support from higher gold prices and weaker growth in unsecured loan segment.
Non-gold businesses have also performed well for gold non-banking financial companies, which essentially opens up structural growth opportunities beyond gold for these players.
We recommend 'Buy' (unchanged) on Manappuram with a revised target price of Rs 220 (prior: Rs 190), and 'Buy' (upgrade from Add) on Muthoot with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,605.
We see possible resurfacing of competitive intensity pressuring growth or net interest margins as a key risk in gold while worsening asset quality is the risk in non-gold segment.
In this report, we also lay out the detailed commentaries from lenders on gold loans, and the historical correlation between gold AUM and price for Muthoot Finance Ltd./Manappuram Finance Ltd.
