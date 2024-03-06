FPIs Turn Net Buyers In February 2024: IDBI Capital

Foreign portfolio investment were buyers in equity segment with inflow of Rs 15 billion in February 2024 as against outflow of Rs 257 billion in Jan-24.

And thus, FY24 inflow year-to-date stands at Rs 1,731 billion as against outflow of Rs 376 billion in FY23. Sector wise, financial services, construction, fmcg, media and telecommunication, oil and gas, power, metals and materials sector witnessed outflow by Rs 100 billion, Rs 45 billion, Rs 45 billion, Rs 44 billion, Rs 35 billion, Rs 15 billion, Rs 7 billion and Rs 6 billion and other sectors such as consumer service, IT, auto, healthcare, capital goods, consumer durables and real estate witnessed inflow by Rs 75 billion, Rs 57 billion, Rs 55 billion, Rs 52 billion, Rs 39 billion, Rs 15 billion and Rs 14 billion and Rs 4 billion respectively.

In FY24 maximum FPI inflow was seen in capital goods, auto, consumer services, financial services and diversified and outflow was seen in metals, fmcg and oil and gas.