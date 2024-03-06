Gopal Snacks IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Strategies, Risks And More: Anand Rathi

Valuation and outlook

Gopal Snacks is one of the largest and prominent fmcg player in India, offering Indian ethnic snacks and other products. The company intends to accelerate expansion in its focus markets, comprising Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Gopal Snacks will be focusing on geographical markets which are proximity to existing manufacturing facilities. Therefore, this move will not only enable them to increase their topline growth but will also rationalise its operating expenses.

At the upper price band company is valued at price/equity of 44.5 times with a market cap of Rs 49,966 million post issue of equity shares.

We believe that valuations of the company is fairly priced and recommend a “Subscribe-Long Term” rating to the IPO.